Gadchiroli Naxal attack today LIVE updates: 15 security personnel, driver killed; Sharad Pawar demands CM's resignation

Naxal attack in Gadchiroli latest update: NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and alleged that the chief minister 'has no shame'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have condemned the Naxal attack.
Fifteen C-60 commandos and a driver were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling was blown up by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to several media reports.
IED blast by Naxals on a police vehicle in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. security personnel are injured in an IED blast by naxals in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MeAmA0wGxN — Amit kaushik (@Amit_Kaushik1) May 1, 2019
The incident occurred on the Kurkheda-Korchi road.
2.) #RedTerror Remains of the police vehicle after Maoists triggered an IED planted on the road, some commandoes reportedly died , some left severely injured @vyenkateshdud @sahiljoshii @IndiaToday @aajtak pic.twitter.com/SIOLDoboN8 — Divyesh Singh (@divyeshas) May 1, 2019
An exchange of fire is currently underway between police and Naxals at the site of the blast.
#UPDATE Exchange of fire underway between Police and Naxals at the site of blast in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. https://t.co/KB3rT3Gdna
— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019
The attack came soon after 27 machines and vehicles were set ablaze by Naxals at a road construction site in Gadchiroli district. Reports said road construction and repair work was taking place for which JCB machine and cement laden trucks were parked on the roadside. The Naxals targetted the vehicles and construction machines, torching them besides also attacking a coal tar plant in the Dadapur area. The authorities are said to have incurred losses amounting to about Rs 1 crore.
"A group of Maoists gathered around 3.30 am at Dadapur where the construction of a national highway has been going on since the last few months," Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli said.
The incident came weeks after an IED blast near a polling booth in Gadchiroli on 11 April, during the first phase of the national election. No one was injured in the incident. On 11 April, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in Gadchiroli. In January 2019, Naxals set ablaze vehicles in the villages of Kurkheda, Korchi and Potegaon in Maharashtra. Further details are awaited.
Updated Date: May 01, 2019 16:48:26 IST
Narendra Modi strongly condemns attack
16:48 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Gadchiroli Naxal attack
16:39 (IST)
Sharad Pawar demands Devendra Fadnavis' resignation
Tweeting in Marathi, the NCP chief said that the Maharashtra chief minister has no shame and should resign over the Gadchiroli Naxal attack.
15:50 (IST)
Maharashtra CMO confirms governor cancelled Maharashtra Day reception
15:38 (IST)
Maharashtra governor cancels Maharashtra Day reception
The governor had organised a reception and series of cultural events on the occassion of Maharashtra Day, reported CNN-News18. That reception has now been cancelled in light of the Gadchiroli blasts killing 16 people.
15:35 (IST)
Operations are on to ensure no further casualties take place: Maharashtra DGP
15:26 (IST)
We will give appropriate response: Maharashtra DGP
"A Quick Reaction Team of the Gadchiroli Police came under attack by Naxals at around 12.30 pm today," Subodh Jaswal, Maharashtra DGP, said in a press conference.
"15 of our colleagues have made the supreme sacrifice and one private individual also lost his life in the sad incident. It was a dastardly act committed by the Naxalites," he added.
"In the times to come, we will conduct and give an appropriate response to this attack," he said.
15:14 (IST)
Central, state govts will end Naxalism: Sanjay Raut
"Our jawans are martyred in Pulwama, Gadchiroli. There are some forces who are trying to destroy India from within. But it is my belief that the combined efforts of the central and state government will end Naxalism," Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut told ANI.
15:12 (IST)
Sudhir Mungantiwar says police needs to give more information
"Our jawans were martyred. It is only when police gives us more information that we will be able to comment on the security measures," Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told CNN-News18.
15:06 (IST)
MHA in constant touch with state administration: Rajnath Singh
15:05 (IST)
We will fight this menace with stronger efforts: Devendra Fadnavis
14:53 (IST)
Narendra Modi strongly condemns attack