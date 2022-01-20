Gadchiroli Files: Maharashtra police start comic strip to counter Naxal propaganda

The brainchild of Gadchiroli superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Goyal, the comic series focuses on different issues of youth, women, farmers, students, and the people of the area

Police officers in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district have come up with a unique initiative to counter Naxal propaganda — a comic strip.

Entitled the ‘Gadchiroli Files’, the strip shows the new and pro-development face of the Naxal-hit area on Maharashtra-Telangana border.

Touted to be the one of the most backward areas in India, Vidarbha region’s Gadchiroli is notorious for heavy Naxal activity.

Let’s examine what ‘Gadchiroli Files’ is and how the police is aiming to change the popular perception about the area:

What is Gadchiroli Files



‘Gadchiroli Files’ is a comic strip series, first published on 2 January, by the district police to counter Naxal propaganda in the Maoist-hit region.

The brainchild of Gadchiroli superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Goyal, the comic series focuses on different issues of youth, women, farmers, students, and the people of the area, as per The Hindu.

Goyal said that the comic strip focuses on the theme of Naxals’ harassment of people and how Maoists try to stall development in the area.

The comic strip is available in Gondi, Marathi and English. It will be issued every fortnight in digital format on social media, Goyal added.

Launching #GadchiroliFiles today. Will be issued every fortnight in Gondi, Marathi and English.#GadchiroliPolice pic.twitter.com/kWCbq2JNSZ — Ankit Goyal (@ankitgoyal_ips) January 2, 2022

Every fortnight, some senior police officers come up with a story which a local artist then draws up.

The first three-panel comic strip shows a conversation between a Naxal and a boy outside a Zilla Parishad school. The Naxal asks the boy to join the movement with him, which the boy refuses saying he wants to go to school and become an engineer.

In the last panel, the Naxalite can be seen laughing and saying, “Lal Salam”, while the school building is ablaze in the background.