G20 THINQ goes global as Navy-helmed quiz gears up to serve as finale to India’s presidency

The Indian Navy in the run-up to the G20 Summit being held in the national capital later this week has organised an international quiz called “G20 THINQ”. Originally meant to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the quiz has now been scaled up to meet global standards this year in line with India’s G20 presidency.

The international event is being conducted by the Indian Navy under the aegis of the G20 Secretariat and in partnership with NWWA (Navy Welfare and Wellness Association) and will have two levels– the National and International.

The National Round of the G20 THINQ will have school children studying in Classes IX to XII participating in it. A mammoth 11,700 schools have registered for the quiz so far.

Several practice rounds will be conducted for the participating students on September 10th and 11th to give them a feel of what to expect in the final rounds.

Two online elimination rounds will be held, the first on 12 September 2023 and the second on 3 October 2023. The elimination rounds will be followed by an online quarter-final on 10 October 2023, from which 16 teams will qualify for the semi-final round (four schools from each zone).

The semi-finalists will all gather in Mumbai for the national semi-finals at the NCPA auditorium on 17 November 2023. The top 8 teams will subsequently battle it out in the National Final round due to be held at the Gateway of India on 18 November 2023. On completion of the national round, two best quizzers among all finalists will be chosen to represent Team India in the international round.

The International Round of G20 THINQ will see a representation of young and bright minds from across the world — students who will strengthen Bridges of Friendship among G20 partners. This round will see the participation of teams from G20+9 nations, each team comprising of two students. All delegates, including the 16 national semi-finalists and international participants, will have the opportunity to experience India’s diverse heritage and culture during their visit and will be taken to various popular sites and locations in the country. The international finals are planned to be held on 22 November 2023 at New Delhi.

To make the registration process simpler and straightforward for schools and provide all event-related information, a dedicated website (www.theindiannavyquiz.in) has been established for ‘G20 THINQ’.

When India hands over the G20 baton to Brazil on 1 December 2023, the ‘G20 THINQ’ will be the concluding chapter of a series of significant events held since last year. It will also serve as a finale to India’s successful presidency of the G20.