G20 Summit: Online food delivery services to be suspended from September 8 to 10
With just four days to go for the G20 Summit, authorities in Delhi have ordered the suspension of online food delivery services in the district of New Delhi from September 8 to 10 in an effort to airtight security arrangements.
However, essential services like medicine deliveries will be allowed during this period.
“Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said addressing a presser.
Online deliveries from commercial sites like Amazon will also be barred during the summit.
Apart from this, public transport services like the metro will be open to commuters.
“There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations,” he added.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Monday said 35 fire tenders and 500 personnel will be deployed to combat any fire-related situation during the Summit.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg in an interview to PTI video said four special high-voltage water pumping machines have been procured to avoid any waterlogging in the Rajghat area if it rains.
“Every department is preparing for the upcoming G20 meet. DFS is considered one of the most prominent departments, and the department has prepared itself to tackle any fire incident that may take place,” Garg said.
