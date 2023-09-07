G20 Summit: Gurugram offices, private institutions to ask employees to work from home on 8 September

All corporate offices and private institutions in Gurugram of Haryana has been advised by district administration to guide their employees to work from home on 8 September, 2023, due to the G20 Summit in neighbouring New Delhi.

“Whereas in wake of G-20 Summit in Delhi, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on 8th September 2023 which might result into occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram city. Accordingly, there is a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided,” the advisory by the District Magistrate of Gurugram said.

The decision of work from home on 8 September has been welcomed by the Gurugram Police as they say it would help ease congestion and traffic snarl for commuters traveling from Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The traffic restrictions will come into effect from midnight of 7 September until the afternoon of 11 September. Commercial vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the Sirhaul border on the Gurugram expressway, with the exception of trucks transporting essential goods including milk and medicines.

Offices in Delhi, where the G20 Summit will be held, will remain closed on 8 to 10 September, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets will also remain shut on all these three days.

The two-day high profile summit will see global leaders and delegates including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance.

The G20 Summit will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this complex on 26 July this year.

With inputs from agencies