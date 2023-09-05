G20 Summit: Delhi turns into no-fly zone for non-scheduled flights during meet
No landing or take-off for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators, and general aviation flights (non-scheduled charter flights) will be allowed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while the summit is underway
The Delhi Airport has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) for the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled later this week. According to the notice, no landing or take-off for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators, and general aviation flights (non-scheduled charter flights) will be allowed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while the summit is underway.
India is hosting the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.
However, scheduled flights by scheduled operators will be allowed to operate normally. Special flights for the G20 summit will also be allowed to operate, as per the notice.
The plan of special flights of G20 dignitaries and their associated flights have been shared with Air Traffic Control (AIC), the notice said.
SPECIAL FLIGHTS FOR G20
*Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Aviation Research Centre flights
*Army aviation helicopters undertaking airborne or on other missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation
*State-owned aircraft/helicopter flying the Governor or Chief Minister
*Scheduled flights by scheduled operators on ATS routes are permitted to overfly a zone of 300-kilometer radius around IGI Airport
*Descending shall commence at a distance of 200 kilometres or more
*Rohini Heliport shall remain closed
Any other flight would require prior clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during this time, except for the IAF helicopters which may be deployed on emergency or VVIP duties, and BSF/IAF helicopters utilized by the National Security Guard (NSG) providing immediate backup support.
