G20 Summit: Chandni Chowk traders to engage women translators for foreign visitors

With just a few hours to go before the much-anticipated G20 Summit, traders in the world-famous market centre, Chandni Chowk have found an innovative way to ensure that foreign visitors get a seamless experience.

Shop owners and traders have engaged nearly 100 women entrepreneurs who will also serve as translators fluent in languages like English, French, Spanish and other languages for ease of doing business.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, influencers, bloggers, salon and boutique owners who are fluent in these languages, its chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

These women will help traders communicate with foreigners during the G20 Summit. They will be engaged on a voluntary basis.

Among those who have been chosen for the task include Mohika Sawhney, Emeli Munshi, Gauri Webster, Vandana Rao, Chhaya Singh, Neeru Sehgal and Shweta Rajpal.

While most prominent markets of Delhi will be shut in the wake of preventive security measures, Chandni Chowk, famed for its food and shopping experience, will be open to visitors.

According to shop owners, these measures will facilitate seamless communication with foreign visitors.

“Our aim is to make Chandni Chowk, which is well known all over the country, famous in other countries also,” Goyal said.

Expressing their enthusiasm over the idea and the G20 Summit in general, shop owners said, “We are proud that the event will draw so many foreign visitors here and we welcome all of them to the Walled City.”