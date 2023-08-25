G20 Summit: Arterial New Delhi stretches to be out of bounds for 3 days beginning Sept 7

Ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital early next month, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for the three days that the meet will pan out that is 8 to 10 September.

Special CP (Traffic) SS Yadav said that restrictions will be put in place in the New Delhi area, since the summit will be held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from the night of 7 September and remain in place till 10 September, Yadav said.

For people residing in the New Delhi area, free movement will be allowed but for those coming from other districts of Delhi, or tourists from other places, will have to show valid hotel bookings to enter the area.

The traffic police also warned people to not visit markets in the New Delhi area on September 8, 9 and 10.

The Delhi Traffic Police will also keep cargo trucks out of Delhi for three days, said Yadav. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways. But vehicles with permission or carrying important cargo will be allowed to enter the national capital, he added. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi.

There will be no restriction on vehicles deployed in emergency services and ambulances. Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Purana Quila Road will be closed for traffic. Further, except ambulances, no other vehicle – including DTC buses – will be allowed in the New Delhi area. All malls and markets in the New Delhi area will remain shut.

People going to the airport or railways station between September 8 and 10 have been advised to leave early.

The traffic police also urged people to use Delhi Metro to travel, if important, on these three days. Services of Delhi Metro will remain functional, but stations in the New Delhi area, like Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House and Central Secretariat are expected to remain closed for three days.

The traffic police have also launched a virtual helpdesk in view of the G20 summit, which will inform users about the available transport services, ambulances and police service.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to attend the G20 Summit.