G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police conducts helicopter slithering exercise

The trainee commandos of Delhi Police conducted the helicopter slithering exercise on Friday as the national capital gears up to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10.

The helicopter slithering exercise was conducted by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police at the Police Academy in Delhi for the mega event.

Ahead of the global event, the security has been tightened in the national capital. The Delhi Police initiated training on May 31, to train the first batch of recruited commandos, at the Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan, using an M-17 helicopter.

“Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. ‘Vikrant’, our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared.”

G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 Summit in Delhi will be held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

Prior to India assuming the presidency of the G20 in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India’s theme would be grounded in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or One Earth • One Family • One Future.”

To discuss global economic concerns, cooperation, and policy coordination, the G20 summit is expected to bring together heads of state, economists, and officials from diverse sectors.

Leaders who have confirmed their participation

A majority of G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, have already confirmed their participation at the summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are also among the G20 leaders who have confirmed their participation at the summit.



With inputs from PTI