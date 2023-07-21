G20 labour meeting: Need to skill our workforce in use of advanced technologies and processes, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is a need to skill the workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes.

It is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense as the mobile workforce is going to be a reality globally, the PM said while addressing the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting at Indore via video link.

“We all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, our Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality,” Modi said.

Modi lauded the efforts of the meeting participants for initiating the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements.

“The amazing work done by frontline health and other workers in India during Covid showed their skills and dedication. It also reflected our culture of service and compassion. Indeed, India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce for the world,” he said.