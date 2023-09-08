G20 declaration will reflect strong voice for Global South, developing countries, says Sherpa Amitabh Kant
'The New Delhi leaders' declaration that you will see post the summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries,' said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Ahead of the two-day G20 Summit starting in New Delhi tomorrow, Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said the New Delhi leaders’ declaration that will come out after the summit will reflect a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kant said, “The New Delhi leaders’ declaration that you will see post the summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries….”
#WATCH | G 20 in India | G 20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says, “The New Delhi leaders’ declaration that you will see post the Summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and… pic.twitter.com/dBFdMtA89r
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
Related Articles
Talking about the key priorities for India’s G20 Presidency, Kant said when India took over the G20 Presidency in Bali, India was in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide and felt we should start our presidency with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’- the world is one family.
“…India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’-the world is one family. PM Modi said India’s presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. We’ve lived up to his vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive during our presidency,” added the G20 Sherpa.
“Second key priority for us was to have accelerated sustainable development goals because only 12 of the 169 SDGs are on track and we are way behind the schedule. We are midway at the 2030 Action Point. But we are way behind. Therefore accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes, healthy outcomes, nutrition – all these were very critical for India’s presidency,” he added.
Kant said India wanted the world to take the lead on green development in the context of climate action and climate finance.
“There were several components of this which we wanted to drive and therefore, green development, climate action, climate finance were our third priority. Because both SDG and climate action require finance, particularly for developing and emerging markets in the global south. It was critical that we focus on multilateral institutions of the 21st century…,” added Kant.
He said one of the key takeaways of India’s presidency is that the world acknowledges that India has truly revolutionised technology through the digital public infrastructure.
#WATCH | G 20 in India | G 20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says, “…One of the key takeaways of India’s presidency is that the world acknowledges that India has truly revolutionised technology through the digital public infrastructure…” pic.twitter.com/A0qTDfXUb3
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.
The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.
The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
also read
MEA S Jaishankar charts out global south leader role for India at B20 Summit
Jaishankar recalled efforts in reaching out to these countries to ascertain their problems and make them front and centre of G20 agenda under India’s presidency
PM Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as 'global responsibility'
PM Modi sait that the world was facing a 'challenge for critical materials, rare earths and others', which 'are abundant in some places and not present at all in others, but all of humankind needs them'
Feast, Punjabi music and more: How Rishi Sunak's relatives plans to celebrate his India visit
Rishi Sunak will be visiting New Delhi for the G20 Summit. This is his first trip since he became the prime minister of Britain. Relatives of the Indian-origin leader are thrilled and plan to hold a big feast with non-stop dancing and music