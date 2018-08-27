G Satheesh Reddy appointed as DRDO chief: Aerospace scientist is actively involved in ballistic missile programme

Renowned aerospace scientist G Satheesh Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) following the retirement of S Christopher in June. He will later take charge as the Secretary in the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D).

Reddy, who is known for his research and development in missile systems and has contributed towards the advancement of aerospace technologies and industries, is currently employed as the scientific advisor to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He has been at the helm of the conceptualisation, design and development of inertial sensors, navigation schemes, algorithms systems, calibration methodologies, sensor models, simulation along with development of satellite navigation receivers and hybrid navigation systems. Under his leadership, advanced products and varieties of avionics systems have been developed and flight tests have been completed successfully in various strategic programmes of the country, The Indian Express reported.

Reddy is a graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Andhra Pradesh and holds the distinction of being inducted as a fellow of Royal Institute of Navigation, London, Royal Aeronautical Society, UK. He was also been awarded the full member diploma as a Foreign Member of the Academy of Navigation and Motion Control, Russia.

He is the first defence scientist working in India to have received the Silver Medal of Royal Aeronautical Society, UK, and has also been selected for the first IEI (India) and IEEE (USA) joint award for Engineering Excellence.

Reddy, who is the 13th and youngest head of DRDO, received the Indian Science Congress Association Homi J Bhabha Memorial award of the Indian Science Congress Association for the year 2013–14. He is the fourth from the Missile Complex in Hyderabad to reach the top post in DRDO after APJ Abdul Kalam, VK Saraswat and Avinash Chander.