FYJC 2018 2nd merit list for Mumbai and Pune released; check on mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

The second merit list of First Year Junior College’s (FYJC) was released today, according to media reports. Candidates can check their results for Mumbai on mumbai.11thadmission.net and Pune on pune.11thadmission.net.

The official website will contain details regarding the vacancy list and cut-off for the second merit list. The third merit list is expected to be released on 26 July, according to News18. The vacancy list will be out on 30 July.

Here is how you can check your FYJC 2018 third merit list:

- Go to the official website- mumbai.11thadmission.net or pune.11thadmission.net

- Click on the link “FYJC merit list round 3”

- In the new window that opens, enter your 6-digit application number, and click on submit.

- Download your results and take a printout for future reference

The Indian Express reported that around 2.3 lakh candidates applied for the FYJC exam, out of which 1.2 lakh applicants have been allotted seats. The report also said that the fourth merit list will be released on 2 August.