Fund raiser campaign on social media raises Rs 27 lakh for family of Delhi santitation worker who died cleaning a sewer

The twitterati on Monday extended a helping hand to the family of a sanitation worker who died after falling in the sewer of a building which he was going to clean in Delhi's Dwarka area. According to the latest count, at least Rs 27 lakh had been collected from around a thousand donors.

Anil slipped while climbing down a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer in Dwarka's Dabri, when the rope around his waist broke, following which he fell in the 20-feet deep sewer. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Over Rs 18 lakh had already been received by late on Monday night on the crowdfunding platform Ketto, after an initiative by NGO Uday Foundation, whose founder Rahul Verma had shared journalist Shiv Sunny's photo of Anil's body with his child, Gaurav.

The boy walked up to his father's body at a crematorium, moved the sheet from the face, held the cheeks with both hands, just said 'papa' & began sobbing. The man was yet another poor labourer who died in a Delhi sewer on Friday. Family did not have money even for cremating him. pic.twitter.com/4nOWD9Aial — Shiv Sunny (@shivsunny) September 17, 2018

As the news was widely shared on social media, several people extended help to the family of the deceased as he was the only earning member of the family.

Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh and within few hours after the news was shared on various social media platforms, over Rs 10 lakh was already collected. The Print quoted Priyanka Arisham, Ketto's public relations manager, as saying, "We got a word about this situation in the morning and we quickly created the campaign on our website."

Anil had died of suffocation on Sunday, just six days after his four-month-old son died due to pneumonia.

He had been hired by a resident of the area, Satbir Kala, to clean the sewer line as water was stagnant in his building. During the investigation, it was learned that Anil was not given any protective gear and even the rope was not strong enough to bear the tension, according to the police. A case was registered the police said, adding that Satbir was arrested.

The incident comes just a week after five persons died due to asphyxiation when they entered a sewage treatment plant in Moti Nagar area in the city.

With inputs from agencies