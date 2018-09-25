You are here:
Full text: Supreme Court judgment on disqualification of politicians facing criminal charges from contesting elections

India FP Staff Sep 25, 2018 13:05:37 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left the matter of disqualification of politicians carrying criminal charges against them, to the Parliament saying that the court cannot add to the grounds of disqualification. However, the apex court handed out a slew of directions for curbing criminalisation of politics including asking candidates contesting elections to declare their criminal antecedents. The court also directed the Parliament to make a law to ensure that candidates with criminal records don’t enter public life and take part in lawmaking.

Here is the full judgement of the Supreme Court:

 

