Full text: On 10th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, MEA accuses Pakistan of showing 'little sincerity' in bringing planners to book

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, the Government and the people of India sombrely remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the martyred security personnel who laid down their lives to protect ours.

The President, the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister, in separate messages, have expressed their firm solidarity with the families of the victims and martyrs.

A solemn memorial event and wreath laying ceremony was organised earlier today by the State Government of Maharashtra at the Police Memorial in Mumbai and the Memorial at Taj Hotel, Mumbai. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with other state dignitaries and members of the Diplomatic Corps participated in these events.

Fourteen other countries lost their nationals in these attacks. The Indian Missions in these countries are organising memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the global threat of terrorism. Senior government representatives from the host Governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events.

It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice. The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity.

The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil. We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation.

We welcome the statement issued today by the United States calling on Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates.

The Government of India will continue its efforts to bring justice to the families of the victims and the martyrs.

