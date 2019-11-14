You are here:
Full text of Sabarimala review verdict: Supreme Court refers matter to 7-judge bench after a split 3:2 verdict

India FP Staff Nov 14, 2019 13:22:19 IST

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that restrictions on women in religious places were not limited to Sabarimala alone and prevailed in other places of worship as well as it referred all review pleas to a larger seven-judge bench following a split 3:2 verdict.

The apex court said a larger seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

While the five-judge bench unanimously agreed to refer the religious issues to a larger bench, a majority verdict by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra decided to keep pending the pleas seeking a review of its decision regarding the entry of women into Sabarimala.

The following is the full text of the Supreme Court verdict:

Sabarimala judgment by Karan Pradhan on Scribd

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 13:22:19 IST

