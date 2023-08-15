Full speech of PM Modi's 10th Independence Day address from Red Fort

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the resilience and unity of the nation while outlining his government’s achievements and future aspirations.

In his wide-ranging speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi began by extending heartfelt greetings to the 140 crore citizens of India and recognised the nation’s status as the world’s largest democracy and a symbol of faith.

He commemorated the freedom struggle, acknowledging the heroic contributions of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who sacrificed for the country’s liberty.

“The movement of non-cooperation under the leadership of Pujya Bapu, the movement of Satyagraha and the sacrifice of countless heroes like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, there would be hardly any person in that generation who did not contribute to the freedom of the country. Today, I respectfully bow down to all those who have contributed, sacrificed, performed penance in the country’s freedom struggle, I congratulate them,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of historical anniversaries, including the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati. He celebrated India’s rising global influence and its bright future, marked by the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024.

He said, “Today, 15th August, the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the great revolutionary and pioneer of spiritual life, is being completed. This year is the year of 150th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. This year is a very auspicious occasion of the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati, which the whole country is going to celebrate with great pomp. This year is also the auspicious festival of 525 years of Meerabai, the head of Bhakti Yoga.”

Turning to recent challenges, Prime Minister Modi addressed the turmoil in Manipur and the North-East, expressing condolences for the lives lost and asserting the government’s commitment to restoring peace through peaceful means. He highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve these issues collaboratively.

PM Modi said, “Last few weeks in North-East, especially in Manipur and also in some other parts of India, but especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, the honor of mothers and daughters was played with, but in the last few days, there are continuous reports of peace coming in, the country is with the people of Manipur.”

Mentioning ‘Amritkal’, PM Modi stated, “This is the first year of Amritkal, what we will do in this period, the steps we will take, the sacrifices we will make, the penance we will do, the golden history of the country for the coming one thousand years is going to sprout from it.”

The Prime Minister underlined India’s demographic advantage, democracy, and cultural diversity as drivers of its growth.

He emphasised the potential of the country’s youth and highlighted the success of India’s startup ecosystem, technology prowess, and digital initiatives like Digital India.

“Today, my youth have given India a place in the world’s first three start-up Eco-systems. The youth of the world is wondering, seeing this power of India. Today the world is technology driven and the coming era is going to be influenced by technology and then India’s talent in technology is going to play a new role,” he said.

He recounted his discussions on India’s achievements at international summits, PM Modi said, “Recently, I went to Bali for the G-20 Summit and in Bali, the most prosperous countries of the world, their leaders, also the developed countries of the world were eager to know from me about the success of India’s Digital India, its nuances. Everyone used to ask this question and when I used to tell them that the wonders India has done are not limited to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, the wonders India is doing, even the youth of my Tier-2, Tier-3 cities are shaping the fate of my country today.”

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government’s focus on improving various sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and skill development. He highlighted achievements such as the One Rank, One Pension scheme, housing for the poor, and the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

He underscored the country’s impressive economic growth, moving from the 10th to the 5th position in the global economy during his tenure. The Prime Minister also highlighted achievements in agricultural subsidies, self-employment support, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Addressing environmental concerns, he noted India’s leadership in renewable energy, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and initiatives for green and clean development.

He commended the success of India’s vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and its global impact, while emphasizing the nation’s readiness for 5G and the upcoming 6G technology.

Prime Minister Modi recognised women’s empowerment as a cornerstone of development and lauded their contributions in various fields. He emphasised the need for unity and inclusivity, and urged the country to rise above corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics.

In his concluding remarks, he reiterated his commitment to a prosperous and developed India by the 100th year of independence in 2047. He urged citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress and to work collectively toward realizing the dream of a developed India.