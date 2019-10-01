Full list of bank holidays in October 2019: Banks to remain shut on 11 days, including Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali

Public and private sector banks will remain closed on the occasion of Dussehra, Diwali and other festivals in the month of October. However, the dates may differ from one bank to another and from one state to another. In addition, customers must note that as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification and rules, all banks including public, private, foreign and cooperative banks are shut on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

According to RBI's website, banks will be closed for a total of 11 days between 2 and 29 October.

Banks will be shut on 2 October on account of Gandhi Jayanti in four metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, reported Hindustan Times.

Customers are advised to visit their respective banks to know the days on which their bank will remain non-operational. Keeping enough cash handy to avoid facing any crunch during festivals is advisable as services like bank ATM refilling would also remain suspended on the holidays.

Find the complete list of bank holidays including Saturdays and Sundays in the table provided below:

Date Holiday 2 October Gandhi Jayanti 6 October Sunday 7 October Navami 8 October Dussehra 12 October Second Saturday 13 October Sunday 20 October Sunday 26 October Fourth Saturday 27 October Diwali 28 October Govardhan Puja 29 October Bhai Dooj

Moreover, in cities like Guwahati and Ahmedabad, banks will be also shut on 30 and 31 October on account of Ningol Chakkouba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary respectively, reported NDTV.