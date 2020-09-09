Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid camera review: The best product in the Instax line-up so far | FOMO Episode 1

With new launches and developments in the tech world taking place almost everyday, the latest news can be really hard to keep up with. Like they say, FOMO aka the Fear of Mission Out, is real!

But, it doesn't have to be that way. From smartphones, tablets, to lifestyle gadgets, in our new tech show called FOMO, we will bring you up to speed with the most interesting tech launched in India.

In the first episode of the show, we got her hands on Fujifilm's new Instax Mini LiPlay -- a hybrid camera, that click polaroid photos and also works as a mobile printer. Watch the full episode for the complete review of the camera.