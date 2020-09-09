Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid camera review: The best product in the Instax line-up so far | FOMO Episode 1
With new launches and developments in the tech world taking place almost everyday, the latest news can be really hard to keep up with. Like they say, FOMO aka the Fear of Mission Out, is real!
With new launches and developments in the tech world taking place almost everyday, the latest news can be really hard to keep up with. Like they say, FOMO aka the Fear of Mission Out, is real!
But, it doesn't have to be that way. From smartphones, tablets, to lifestyle gadgets, in our new tech show called FOMO, we will bring you up to speed with the most interesting tech launched in India.
In the first episode of the show, we got her hands on Fujifilm's new Instax Mini LiPlay -- a hybrid camera, that click polaroid photos and also works as a mobile printer. Watch the full episode for the complete review of the camera.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
C U Soon movie review: Fahadh Faasil & Friends snatch innovation from the jaws of the lockdown for a clever thriller
C U Soon is a remarkably pacy entertainer and a perfect antidote to the immobility that the pandemic has imposed on us.
Tenet movie review: Christopher Nolan’s least-engaging film in years
Tenet represents a dangerous gambit in the age of COVID-19: a blockbuster so must-see the studio hopes audiences will risk infection and death just to catch a glimpse of its brilliance. But in the end, Tenet is just a movie, as it was always going to be.
V movie review: Nani, Sudheer Babu's battle of egos inconsistent and predictable
V is a Telugu film, and if a top star is portrayed as an anti-hero, he cannot be a diabolical person at any cost.