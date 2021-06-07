The fresh or revised fuel rates are decided every day at 6 am after aligning them with the global crude oil prices

The fuel prices have been hiked again across all four metro cities in the country. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 27-28 paise per litre today, 7 June.

Since 4 May, petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the 21st time. During these few weeks, petrol got costlier by Rs 4.76 and diesel by Rs 5.31 in Delhi. Even, petrol price breached Rs 100-mark in Mumbai.

The fuel rates in India are decided by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). These big names are all state-run oil marketing companies that are known for the brand and trust among consumers for years.

The fresh or revised fuel rates are decided every day at 6 am after aligning them with the global crude oil prices. However, change in the foreign exchange rates is then considered to decide the domestic price of petrol and diesel.

Fuel rates differ in different cities across the country because of the addition of other charges being included like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and freight rate.

With the latest round of increase, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.31 per litre, while diesel can be bought at Rs 86.22 litre for the same quantity. The petrol price in the national capital has been increased by Rs 4.76 since 4 May, while the diesel rate has surged Rs 5.31 per litre.

Mumbai has witnessed a rise in the price of petrol as it is the highest across all metro cities at Rs 101.52 per litre while one litre of diesel costs Rs 93.58. Looking into Chennai, the petrol costs Rs 96.71 per litre and the same quantity of diesel is priced at Rs 90.92.

In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 95.28 per litre today and diesel at Rs 89.07 for the same quantity.

To date, Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district offered the costliest petrol at Rs 106.37 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.23 per litre in the country.