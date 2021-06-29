Petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, including in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

After there was no change in fuel prices on Monday, the rates have increased up to 35 paise on petrol and up to 28 paise on diesel on Tuesday, 29 June.

In 2021, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by up to Rs 16.21 per litre. The fuel prices were hiked by 4.58 per litre in the month of June, while they have increased by Rs 9 per litre since May.

The price of petrol in Delhi has touched a record high where it is priced at Rs 98.81 a litre and diesel costs Rs 88.18 per litre in the city. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 104.90 per litre while one litre of diesel is retailed at Rs 96.72.

After the hike on Tuesday, one litre of petrol costs Rs 99.80 in Chennai and diesel is priced at Rs 93.72 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 98.64 per litre in Kolkata while diesel is priced at Rs 92.03 per litre in the city.

Fuel prices are decided by the oil marketing companies and implemented at 6 am everyday. The prices differ in different cities due to value added tax, local and freight charges.

Petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, including in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Recently, petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark in Bihar’s Patna while diesel also crossed Rs 100 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. The highest VAT on petrol and diesel is levied in Rajasthan.