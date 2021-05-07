The price of one litre of petrol increased in Kolkata by 27 paise

The fuel prices in the country have witnessed a hike for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, 7 May. The price of petrol has hiked by up to 28 paise in major cities while diesel prices increased up to 33 paise. The fuel rates are revised by state-run oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum and are effective from 6 am every day.

In Delhi, one litre of petrol now costs Rs 91.27 after the price increased by 28 paise from Rs 90.99. One litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 81.73 in the national capital after the price increased by 31 paise from Rs 81.42 per litre.

Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among all the metro cities of the country. Today, the price of petrol in the city is Rs 97.61 per litre after it has increased by 27 paise as compared to 6 May. Diesel costs Rs 88.82 per litre after a hike of 33 paise.

In Chennai, petrol prices increased from Rs 92.97 to Rs 93.15 on 7 May after a rise of 18 paise in its price. On the other hand, with a hike of 23 paise, diesel in the city costs Rs 86.65.

The price of one litre of petrol increased in Kolkata by 27 paise. It now costs Rs 91.41 per litre in the city. Similarly, diesel price also increased by 31 paise and now can be bought at Rs 84.57 per litre.

Previously, fuel prices remained constant for 18 days but have been on the rise for the last four days.