Petrol Diesel Price Today: In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.72

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country on Tuesday while diesel rates also did not go up. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.72.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.29 for one litre.

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.92 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre in the city. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.35 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 92.81. While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.53 in Bhopal and diesel is priced at Rs 98.50 for one litre.

Petrol prices have increased seven times in this month. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The prices of fuel were also revised on Saturday, 10 July. In Delhi, they increased to Rs 100.91 per litre after a hike of 35 paise while diesel jumped to Rs 89.88 a litre after it was hiked by 26 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.78 per litre

2. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.09 per litre

3. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 96.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.05 per litre

4. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.11 per litre

5. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.16 per litre

Diesel - 96.78 per litre

6. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.17 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.30 per litre