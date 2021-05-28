The price of petrol in Mumbai on Friday is Rs 99.94 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 91.87 for the same quantity

The fuel prices stand unchanged on Friday, 28 May after they were increased yesterday. As reported by the Financial Express, there has been no increase or decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel today. So far in the month of May, fuel prices have been hiked as many as 14 times, reported the publication.

The fuel rates in India are decided by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, all state-run oil marketing companies. Fresh rates are decided at 6 am every day aligning them with the global crude oil prices. Changes in the foreign exchange rates are considered to decide the domestic price.

Fuel prices differ in different cities because of the addition of other charges like local taxes, VAT and freight charges.

In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs Rs 93.68 while diesel can be purchased in the city for Rs 84.61 per litre.

The price of petrol in Mumbai on Friday is Rs 99.94 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 91.87 for the same quantity.

In Kolkata, another major city of the country, petrol costs Rs 93.72 per litre. One litre of diesel can be purchased in the city for Rs 87.46.

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai are also unchanged on Friday. Petrol costs Rs 95.28 per litre in the city while a litre of diesel can be bought for Rs 89.39.

The costliest fuel in India is at Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. A litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67 in the district while the same quantity of diesel is available for Rs 97.49.