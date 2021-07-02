Fuel prices hiked today: Petrol breaches Rs 100-mark in 12 states, UTs; diesel at Rs 96.72 in Mumbai

With this hike, the fuel prices have been increased for the 33rd time since 4 May. The prices of fuel are implemented at 6 am everyday

After fuel prices were hiked on 29 June, the prices increased again on Friday, 2 July. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 99.16 per litre after the price increased by 35 paise from Rs 98.81 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol has crossed the 105 mark as the cost of the fuel increased by 34 paise.

It now costs Rs 105.24 after the hike, while previously, it was priced at Rs 104.90 per litre. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs 89.18 per litre while in Mumbai, the cost of diesel is Rs 96.72.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 100.13 for one litre and Rs 93.72 for one litre of diesel. The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 99.04 while diesel costs Rs 92.03 per litre in the city.

Petrol costs Rs 102.48 per litre in Bengaluru while diesel is priced at Rs 94.54 for one litre. In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 107.43 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 97.93 per litre after the hike.

Currently, petrol costs over Rs 100 in as many as 12 states and union territories. These are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh, Bihar and Kerala, reported Mint.

In some parts of Rajasthan and Odisha, diesel has crossed the Rs 100 mark.

The prices of fuel are implemented at 6 am everyday. They are decided by the state-run oil marketing companies, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil.

