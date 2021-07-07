Fuel prices at fresh high; petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in New Delhi and Kolkata, diesel at Rs 97.09 in Mumbai
Across all four metro cities in the country, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed another new hike today, (Wednesday, 7 July).
According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol has touched the three-figure mark which is Rs 100.21 in New Delhi compared to the previous closing price of Rs 99.86 per litre. While diesel rates have gone up by by 17 paise from Rs 89.36 per litre to Rs 89.53 per litre.
In Mumbai, the revised or fresh rate of petrol stands at Rs 106.25 per litre and for diesel, it is Rs 97.09 for the same quantity.
Petrol has also crossed the Rs 100 mark in Kolkata and is being sold at Rs 100.23 per litre. While diesel can be bought at Rs 92.50 per litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol and diesel costs Rs 101.06 and Rs 94.06, respectively.
So far, petrol rate has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in at least 16 states and Union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.
Also, fuel rates vary across states due to import charges, port duty, freight charges, excise duty and the international price of crude oil. Any change in fuel price come into effect from 6 am every day.
