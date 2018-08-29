From #UrbanNaxals to #MeTooUrbanNaxal: Ideologies clash as Vivek Agnihotri's tweet demands 'list' of those defending activists

A political storm and an online war of sorts is underway after the Maharashtra Police raided the homes of prominent activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links. The arrests sparked a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after the Elgar Parishad event on 31 December last year. Security officials said that two letters were recovered over the past few months, indicating "Maoist" plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which were also a reason for the raids.

The raids, dubbed as a "dangerous sign" by many eminent personalities has become a point of debate on social media, many referring to the arrests as "witch-hunt". Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took the debate a notch up when he tweeted this:

I want some bright young people to make a list of all those who are defending #UrbanNaxals Let’s see where it leads. If you want to volunteer with commitment, pl DM me. @squintneon would you like to take the lead? — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 28, 2018

All these names of #UrbanNaxals have been there with Manmohan Singh’s Govt also. Many times Sonia Gandhi was also made aware.

But that Govt refused to act against its own patrons.

This Govt did.

That is the real problem.

Congratulations @rajnathsingh for courageous work. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

Popularised by a book by Agnihotri, the term 'Urban Naxal' has become a catch-all to refer to a section of the population perceived to be "anti-establishment". In an essay, Agnihotri describes "Urban Naxals" as those "urban intellectuals, influencers or activists of importance" who are "invisible enemies of India". Some of these people, Agnihotri claimed, "have either been caught or are under the police radar for working for the movement and spreading insurgency against the Indian State". This is similar to the term coined by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in June about the "half-Maoist", a mysterious category of people who were a "serious threat to Indian democracy" as they became the 'overground face of the underground'.

The “half Maoist” is a serious threat to Indian democracy. Willingly or otherwise, they become over-ground face of the underground. Unfortunately some political parties see the Maoist as their instrument in the anti-NDA cause. It’s high time that people recognise this malaise. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 8, 2018

The ambiguous definition of the term has allowed its use in discrediting, quelling and criminalising dissent.

The tweets by Agnihotri ignited a vitriolic debate on Twitter.

Poster girl of #UrbanNaxals won’t debate with me but always ready to defend the enemies of the state. https://t.co/GIiJ4EylaD — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 28, 2018

The arrest of the activists which has come under severe criticism was hailed by Agnihotri. The filmmaker also slammed the editor of The Wire Sidharth Vardharajan who opposed the use of the term "left bastions" for institutions like JNU in Delhi and Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

https://twitter.com/svaradarajan/status/1034431022212042752

Hello @svaradarajan the media warrior of #UrbanNaxals since you are interested in ‘visits’ of people, let’s look at your wife @nandinisundar’s visits to Bastar. Pl read the thread. https://t.co/0cE0sk20VR — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

While journalists demanded that the filmmaker's Twitter account be suspended, as it "risks real-world violence," people from his own fraternity slammed him for his comments.

I want all bright young people to understand what this tweet exactly means. Lists are being made... Lists... Do not ignore the danger this post implies. Also don't DM. Openly tell us. Come on be a little brave https://t.co/X8co81lina — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 29, 2018

I'm not rattled... I'm furious at who you've become! You are beyond redemption as a person as far as I'm concerned. Ashamed to be even considered as part of the same industry as you. https://t.co/1CWatUwEPr — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 29, 2018

Hey @ashwinmushran I don’t know which industry you are talking about? Bollywood? I resigned from your club of mediocrity long time ago. So enjoy your cozy club of orgy and don’t feel bad about me. I am serving my country in my own way. You mind your own mediocre business. https://t.co/eG7201yRwM — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

When author Kiran Manral referred to Agnihotri's tweet as "McCarthyism", the filmmaker said:

Congratulations @KiranManral you have just graduated from Dictatorship, Fascism, intolerance, Naziism to McCathyism. Welcome to the world of McCarthy until you find another ‘ism’. https://t.co/4OSzRTtze4 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

And the thread is unending.

Why so rattled Mr. editor? https://t.co/jhT3q59a7N — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

Why is making a list of enemies of the state and their defenders a crime for #UrbanNaxals. Why are you even trying to belong there when you are not competent enough to be even an #UrbanNaxal? https://t.co/Nmu4dhNbdA — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

I’ll be obliged for your kind gesture. Please start now. But how can you do that? You are not even #UrbanNaxal. Yo7 are just a pimp of Congress. https://t.co/EAyI5WOsoH — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

You are not worth it. https://t.co/h48AbLGyHy — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

They are so stupid that soon when I’ll make a list of terrorists, they would want to be in it.

When comedy fails, practice tragedy. https://t.co/fqhUs6dQ1c — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018

What happened to your questions brother? You don’t even have the guts to meet me personally, I fail to understand how do you practice dissent? Do you even know what is dissent? Risking my life and raising voice against armed enemies of India is dissent. Do it if you can. https://t.co/7poOiLZcgV — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2018