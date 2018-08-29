You are here:
From #UrbanNaxals to #MeTooUrbanNaxal: Ideologies clash as Vivek Agnihotri's tweet demands 'list' of those defending activists

India FP Staff Aug 29, 2018 12:32:13 IST

A political storm and an online war of sorts is underway after the Maharashtra Police raided the homes of prominent activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links. The arrests sparked a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after the Elgar Parishad event on 31 December last year. Security officials said that two letters were recovered over the past few months, indicating "Maoist" plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which were also a reason for the raids.

The raids, dubbed as a "dangerous sign" by many eminent personalities has become a point of debate on social media, many referring to the arrests as "witch-hunt". Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took the debate a notch up when he tweeted this:

Popularised by a book by Agnihotri, the term 'Urban Naxal' has become a catch-all to refer to a section of the population perceived to be "anti-establishment". In an essay, Agnihotri describes "Urban Naxals" as those "urban intellectuals, influencers or activists of importance" who are "invisible enemies of India". Some of these people, Agnihotri claimed, "have either been caught or are under the police radar for working for the movement and spreading insurgency against the Indian State". This is similar to the term coined by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in June about the "half-Maoist", a mysterious category of people who were a "serious threat to Indian democracy" as they became the 'overground face of the underground'.

The ambiguous definition of the term has allowed its use in discrediting, quelling and criminalising dissent.

The tweets by Agnihotri ignited a vitriolic debate on Twitter.

The arrest of the activists which has come under severe criticism was hailed by Agnihotri. The filmmaker also slammed the editor of The Wire Sidharth Vardharajan who opposed the use of the term "left bastions" for institutions like JNU in Delhi and Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

While journalists demanded that the filmmaker's Twitter account be suspended, as it "risks real-world violence," people from his own fraternity slammed him for his comments.

When author Kiran Manral referred to Agnihotri's tweet as "McCarthyism", the filmmaker said:

And the thread is unending.


