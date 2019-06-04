From streets of New York to gullies of India, Google Doodle for Pride Month encapsulates LGBTQ’s struggle for equality

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the LGBTQ journey, Google on Tuesday proudly displayed its support for the community by dedicating its Doodle to the 50-year struggle for equality. Doodler Nate Swinehart marked this unique celebration of love defying the social barriers that the gender benders so often come across in a beautiful amalgamation of rainbow colours.

The struggle for the LGBTQ community was no less in India where they faced social boycott, intense orthodoxy and finally some level of victory when the Supreme Court came out with a landmark judgment recognising the community. But the hardships are not over yet and it's still a long time in the country for the queer to become normal.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India made a landmark ruling by decriminalising gay consensual sex.

It started in 2001 when an NGO called the Naz Foundation filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the legitimacy of Section 377. A tumultuous ride saw the law overturned by the Delhi High Court only to be reinstated by the Supreme Court in 2012.

Then again in 2016, well-known LGBTQ activists filed five petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the law. This time the homosexuality was decriminalised for good.

Announcing the historic judgement, then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “The LGBTQ community has the same fundamental rights as citizens. The identity of a person is very important and we have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.”

One of the soldiers in this fight is sprinter Dutee Chand, the first openly gay Indian athlete. She had the courage to announce her love for a woman and her desire to marry her even though she knew it would fracture her ties with her family. She took a stand against the oppressive homophobia rampant in India at a great personal cost.

Similarly, two lesbian lovers in Odisha had to threaten to commit suicide in order to be left alone by their families.

The law decriminalising homosexuality protected their courage when society wanted to tear them down.

Although homosexuality was decriminalised in 2018, India as a country still has a long way to go in accepting the LGBTQ community. However, without the help of its heterosexual brothers and sisters, the LGBTQ community in India will continue to suffer.

Probably it’s hard to care about something that doesn’t affect one directly.

Imagine you go to the market to buy some fruit. You go to the vendor and ask for a banana. The vendor stares at you blankly and says that bananas do not exist. You can clearly see the bananas. Obviously, you get angry. You’re about to argue until you notice the gun in the vendor’s hand. Quietly, you pick up the apple and leave. The vendor took away your freedom of choice. For the duration of that interaction, you didn’t live in a free country anymore. That’s a scary thought.

Every time, a member of the LGBTQ community is shoved back into the closet, it is the role of the citizens at large and also of the government to create an environment of inclusiveness where everyone accepts each other's choice of love and the gender is no barrier.

The court has its say, Google Doodle remembers the past and celebrates the way forward and now, it's time for the parochial to change their mindset and flow with the changing times.