In a series of tweets, the Central Chennai MP described the whole incident when Rudy, a former Union Minister, made the revelation to him.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran got a pleasant surprise when he was flying back from New Delhi to Chennai on 13 July. He was shocked and surprised to know that the captain of his flight turned out to be Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

After attending a meeting of the parliamentary estimates committee, Maran had boarded an IndiGo flight from Delhi.

In a series of tweets, the Central Chennai MP described the whole incident when Rudy, a former Union Minister, made the revelation to him.

As the DMK MP took his seat in the first row, the captain of the flight came up to him and asked: "So, you are travelling on this flight as well!"

Maran was unable to recognise the pilot since he had a mask on and just nodded with a confused expression. The captain then asked Maran if he (Maran) recognised him. “I realised then that it was none other than my colleague, senior member of Parliament and former Union minister – my very good friend Thiru Rajiv Pratap Rudy,” Maran wrote.

A Flight to remember.

July 13, 2021 I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/pwfsW39fDC — Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) July 13, 2021

He further recalled that just two hours prior to this flight, the two were part of intense discussions at the Estimates Committee and now seeing him from a politician to a pilot was such amazement.

In the end, Maran stated that this flight will forever be remembered and he will be talking about this for a long time.

After his post went viral, the Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, responded to Maran on social media and expressed joy over getting the opportunity to fly a colleague.