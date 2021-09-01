Effective from today, the prices of cooking gas have also shot up by Rs 25

From the mandatory linking of Aadhaar and PAN card to the rise in LPG prices, some very important changes are set to happen this month. Here’s a list of how consumers will be affected:

PF-Aadhaar link

Employers can only deposit their contribution to the Provident Fund (PF) if their employees have linked their Aadhaar card to their Universal Account Number (UAN). The shift came after Section 142 of the Code of Social Security, 2020, was amended by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The amendment made it mandatory for linking PF and Aadhaar to receive various benefits.

Mandatory linking of Aadhaar and PAN card

The State Bank of India had directed that PAN cards must be linked to the Aadhaar by 30 September. Not fulfilling the directive can lead to issues with transactions, according to bank officials familiar with the development.

LPG price

The prices of LPG cylinders will rise this month, continuing the trend seen in the past two-three months. Since January this year, the price of cylinders has increased by Rs 165.

Petroleum companies have hiked the price of both LPG cylinders, taking the price on one non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder to Rs 884.50 in Delhi. Effective from today, the prices of cooking gas have also shot up by Rs 25. The price of commercial cylinders has also gone up by Rs 75, with a 19kg commercial cylinder costing Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

GSTR-1 filing guidelines

New rules are also in place for the goods and services tax (GST) networks. The Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) has declared that in order to file GSTR-1 as per the rules, submissions should be in line with Rule-59(6) of the Central GST Rule. As per the new norms, no person can file a GSTR-1 form unless they fill up the GSTR-3B form.

New norm for cheque clearance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had laid down a Positive Pay System for clearing cheques in 2020 to verify an issuer’s details and stop fraudulent transactions. The system came into effect from 1 January this year. Axis bank will adopt the new system from today, asking customers who are issuing high-value cheques to inform their banks in advance. The new system is meant to prevent bank frauds related to issuing and clearing of cheques.

Google app restrictions

Google is set to include new restrictions in its Families Policy Requirements for identifiers in mobile applications that target children. The company has asked app developers to comply with the restrictions, with the exception of Ad ID changes, by 1 September.