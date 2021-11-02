From 'Lifestyle for Environment' to 'net zero carbon emissions by 2070': Key takeaways from Narendra Modi's historic COP26 speech

The prime minister said that India is putting climate change at the centre of its policies and that the nation, despite being a developing country, shows the way when it comes to safeguarding planet earth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the National Statement at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Monday.

He asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement. He said India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and also meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

These were part of several such key takeaways from the prime minister's speech at the Summit. Here's a look at some of them:

Delivering the National Statement at the @COP26 Summit in Glasgow. https://t.co/SdKi5LBQNM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

New mantra

In his speech, Modi gave a new mantra for sustainable development. He said ‘LIFE’, that is, Lifestyle for Environment can be the foundation for the same. "The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Lifestyle For Environment is inspired by Indian culture, Gandhi’s teachings and the prime minister's own life to ensure peaceful existence with nature. Just like other mass movements inspired by the prime minister, this urges mindful and deliberate utilisation instead of mindless and destructive consumption.

Out with the old

The prime minister gave a clear message to the developed countries that just like India has raised its ambition in setting its targets, they also need to raise ambitions in climate finance and tech transfer. The world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance, he said. "India expects developed countries to make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments," Modi said.

Net Zero

Prime Minister Modi announced a bold pledge that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. Net zero, or becoming carbon neutral, means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This is a historic step taken by Modi which shows India’s ambition when it comes to fighting climate change. Despite being a developing country, India shows the way when it comes to safeguarding planet earth.

Renewable Energy

When India took the ambitious pledge of achieving 450 GW installed capacity by 2030 through non-fossil fuel sources, it was seen as over-ambitious. Now, India is not only on the track to achieve this target, but India has also decided to further raise it to 500 GW. India has pledged to fulfil 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030. "India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatt by 2030; India will fulfil 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030. Between now and 2030, India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes and by 2030; India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 percent and India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070", the prime minister said.

Contribution in climate change

The prime minister shared that India which has around 17 percent of the world’s population is responsible for only about five percent of the total emissions.

Paris was not only a summit, but a sentiment

Sharing his sentiment about the conference on climate change in Paris in 2015, Modi said that it was not India but 1.25 billion Indians who were making promises to themselves. "When I came to Paris for the first time for a climate summit, I came as a representative of a culture which gave the message Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina' (everyone should be happy). Therefore, the event in Paris was not just a summit but a sentiment and a commitment", he said.

Climate change and policy-making

The prime minister shared how a new India is fighting climate change. From the worlds largest railway carrier becoming Net Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emission through LEDs, India is putting climate change at the centre of its policies. Elaborating on India's track record, the prime minister said that in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, India is ranked 4th in the world and in the last seven years, India has increased its non-fossil fuel energy by 25 percent which now represents 40 percent of its energy mix.

'Panchamrit' to deal with the challenge of climate change

While addressing the COP26 summit, he also presented his five-point agenda, which he called the five ‘amrit tattva’ (nectar elements) to deal with the challenge of climate change.

“In the midst of this global brainstorming on climate change, on behalf of India, I would like to present five nectar elements, Panchamrit, to deal with this challenge,” Modi said.

क्लाइमेट चेंज पर इस वैश्विक मंथन के बीच, मैं भारत की ओर से, इस चुनौती से निपटने के लिए पांच अमृत तत्व रखना चाहता हूं, पंचामृत की सौगात देना चाहता हूं। पहला- भारत, 2030 तक अपनी Non-Fossil Energy Capacity को 500 गीगावाट तक पहुंचाएगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 1, 2021

Here are the five commitments made by Modi:

• To raise the non-fossil fuel based energy capacity of the country to 500 GW by 2030

• India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030

• India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030

• By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 percent

• By 2070, India will achieve the target of net zero emissions

With inputs from agencies