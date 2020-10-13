From 'jai ho' to 'long overdue', leaders express relief over ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's release from detention

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah, welcoming Mehbooba's release, called her detention 'a travesty' and said it was 'against the basic tenets of democracy'.

News of the release of ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was greeted with relief by Opposition leaders.

I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2020

Omar was detained along with his father Farooq for over seven months before they both were released in March.

Peoples' Conference chairman Sajad Lone told Hindustan Times, “Mehbooba Mufti has apparently been released. Great news. She has been through a very tough time. Wishing her all the best.”

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, taking to Twitter, praised god and democracy while slamming the government:

Thank God at last @MehboobaMufti has been released after more than15 months.This detention like that of Farooqsahib&@OmarAbdullah was unique one in our country,where the govt. ordered detention themselves don’t know reason and crime committed by these 3leaders.Jai ho democracy ki — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 13, 2020

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, also taking to Twitter, said he was happy to learn that her detention had come to an end:

Happy to learn that Mehbooba Mufti ji’s detention has come to an end and she has been released. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 13, 2020

Former JNU student leader and activist Shehla Rashid said the news was "long overdue":

Mehbooba, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 as head of the PDP-BJP alliance, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two Union territories and abrogating Article 370.

Several other politicians from both the parties, members of the Hurriyat Conference as well leaders from Congress were arrested as well.

She was first detained under sections 107 and 151 of CrPC but later booked under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Initially, Mehbooba was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at MA Link Road.

The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

