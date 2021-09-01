From chop suey to fried rice, this Kali temple in Kolkata serves Chinese food as prasad

Located in Kolkata’s Matheswartala Road in the Tangra area, the ‘Chinese Kali Temple' is believed to be about sixty years old

Kolkata has always been famous for its food. From sweets to biryani, the city offers something for everyone. But even in the amazing culinary landscape of the city, a Kali temple stands out for the unique prasad it offers to its devotees. The temple serves Chinese food as prasad and bhog, giving chop suey, fried rice, and noodles to those who visit the shrine.

Located in Kolkata’s Matheswartala Road in the Tangra area, the ‘Chinese Kali Temple' is believed to be about sixty years old. It is said that the shrine was built after a Chinese migrant saw the goddess in his dreams and decided to build a temple for her.

The temple has been cited as a “great example of Indo-Chinese unity” and is often touted as a must-visit place in Kolkata.

The shrine is similar to other Kali temples across the state in appearance. Devotees perform puja twice a day and offer hibiscus garlands to the goddess. But instead of receiving sweets as bhog, they are given noodles, fried rice, and other delicacies.

The temple is located in the historic Tangra area, which is known as Kolkata’s Chinatown. The area is the birthplace of Indo-Chinese cuisine or desi Chinese. During the civil war in China during the 1930s, a large number of people took shelter in Tangra. Many of the first-generation migrants took up work in the tanneries.

With time, the profession of the Chinese migrants shifted towards the food industry. Their entry brought forth an amalgamation of Indian and Chinese food that remains extremely popular to date.

People who want to visit the ‘Chinese Kali Temple’ and experience their unique prasad for themselves can easily go to Matheswartala Road. The temple is open all days, including weekends. However, the pandemic may have impacted the timings of the place. So be sure to check the COVID-19 guidelines before venturing out to visit the shrine.