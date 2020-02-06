From Ayodhya locals to senior lawyer, full list of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust members

The names of 10 members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, a body constituted to oversee the construction of a “grand and magnificent” Ram temple in Ayodhya, were announced by the Centre on Thursday. The 15-member body’s formation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The body comprises seven members, three trustees and five nominated members. The lawyer who represented the Hindu parties during the Ayodhya title dispute case, religious leaders from across the country, a Nirmohi Akhada member, Ayodhya locals and a representative from the Dalit community are among the members.

Here is the full list of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust:

Civilians

K Parasaran

Described as the pitamaha of the Indian Bar Association, Parasaran is an erudite Hindu scholar. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2003 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2011. He was then nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Parasaran started practising in the Supreme Court in 1958. During the Emergency, Parasaran was the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu and was then appointed as the Solicitor General of India in 1980. He served as Attorney General of India from 1983 to 1989.

During the Ayodhya title dispute hearing in the Supreme Court in which he represented the Hindu parties, the 92-year-old senior lawyer had told the apex court his last wish was to finish the Ayodhya case. A report by News18 said, "Assisted by a team of young associates, it was Parasaran's spiritual relationship he felt with Ram that kept the nonagenarian lawyer going. He worked on each and every aspect of the case before the hearing began every day at 10.30 am and after the day wrapped up at 4 pm or 5 pm."

The 92-year-old senior lawyer has also allowed his house in Delhi's Greater Kailash to be used as the trust's office.

Vimlendu Mohan Pratap Mishra

A member of the Ayodhya royal family, Mishra is a member of the Ayodhya Ramayana Fair Patronage Committee. He tried his luck in politics in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, when he contested on a BSP ticket, but lost.

Dr Anil Mishra

A homeopathic doctor from Ayodhya, Mishra is the registrar of the Homeopathy Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh. Originally a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, he was instrumental in the Ram Mandir movement in 1992 along with former MP Vinay Katiyar.

Kameshwar Chaupal

Chaupal was given the ‘first karsevak’ status by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A native of Patna, he is known to have laid the first brick of the foundation stone at Ram temple in 1989. He is a member of the Scheduled Caste community. He contested the Lok Sabha elections in 1991 against Ram Vilas Paswan.

Mahant Dhirendra Das

Mahant Dhirendra Das is the head of Ayodhya's Nirmohi Akhara, a body of seers that was one of the main parties from the Hindu side, and claims to have worshipped Lord Ram for over seven centuries. The Supreme Court had said in its November verdict that the trust should include representation from the Akhara.

Religious leaders:

Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, Prayagraj

He is the Shankaracharya of the astrology bench in Badrinath. He made headlines after a dispute broke out over him being made a ‘Shankaracharya’.

Jagatguru Madhwacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannathirthaji Maharaj, Pejawar Math, Udupi

He is the 33rd Peethadheeshwar of Pejawar Math in Karnataka’s Udupi and took over the math following the demise of Peetadheshwar Swami Vishweshtirth in December 2019. He was born in 1964 at Haleyangady-Pakshikere in Dakshina Kannada district to Krishna Bhat and Yamunamma.

Yugapurusha Paramanand Ji Maharaj, Haridwar

He is the head of the Akhand Ashram in Haridwar. He has written over 150 books on Vedanta and also addressed the Summit of Spiritual Leaders at the United Nations in 2000. He was born in Mawie Dham in Uttar Pradesh.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Pune

Born in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, Swami Govind Dev is a disciple of noted spiritual guru Pandurang Shastri Athawale of Maharashtra. He is a renowned Hindu scholar who is a master in discourses on Ramayana, Srimadbhagavadgita, Mahabharata and other mythological texts.

Nominated members:

The temple trust will select two prominent persons by majority resolution to be part of the trust.

One representative to be nominated by the Central government, which will be a serving member Indian Administrative Services, at least of joint secretary level.

One representative to be nominated by state government and would be a serving member of Indian Administrative Service under the state government.

District Magistrate, Ayodhya will be the ex-officio trustee. If serving DM is not a Hindu than additional magistrate will sit on the board.

The chairman for the administration development of Ram Temple complex will also be selected by the trust board and will be an ex-officio.

Meanwhile, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti has said he is not concerned about his name not being included in list of the trust’s members. "I am not concerned that my name is not there in the list of trustees. I am happy that the trust has been constituted for construction of the Ram temple. My body can also be used for the foundation, but there should be a grand temple," Vedanti was quoted by PTI as saying.

The trust, which will have its registered office in Delhi, will have a representative from the Dalit community.

While making the announcement for the trust in Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the Union Cabinet also decided to transfer 67.703-acre land to the trust. The Uttar Pradesh government agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter, Modi added. Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said the land is in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Modi said that keeping in mind the construction of the temple and the spirit of the devotees who would come to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, in future the government has taken another important decision to transfer the whole of the approx 67.703-acre acquired land to the new trust. "This trust will be empowered to take independent decisions on construction of the temple and other related subjects," the prime minister said in the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah said the trust will be independent to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to it.

While delivering the judgment on November 9, the Supreme Court said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The verdict allotted the disputed site to the Hindu parties.

