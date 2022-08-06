Quotes can be a great way to express your true feelings to your friends. Sharing these quotes with your friends can bring you all closer.

When the times are rough, it is a friend who can calm you down. Even if your friends may not be capable of helping you, they will try their best to bring some comfort to your soul. This is what a friend does. Friends are one of the most beautiful gifts from God. To appreciate such precious people, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India. This is the day when friends appreciate and commemorate their precious bond with each other. They can mark the bond by tying friendship bands on each other’s hand. They can also celebrate their closeness by sending gifts to each other.

While some of your buddies will be too far away for you to send any gift at the last moment, a thoughtful message is always appreciated. Here are some of the amazing messages you can send to your bestie and make your relationship even stronger:

“Happy Friendship Day to you, my dear friend. God bless our relationship and fill our lives with happy memories."

“I just wanted to let you know that you have always had a special place in my heart. Buddy, have a wonderful Friendship Day!”

"The most invaluable thing for me is your friendship. I will forever cherish it. Happy Friendship Day."

"Having a friend like you has made me feel richer already. Happy Friendship Day bestie!"

Here are some epic quotes on friends:

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” -Helen Keller

“Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.” -Anna Taylor

Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer. -Jean de La Fontaine

These were some of the beautiful quotes and messages you can send to your friends this Friendship Day. Sharing these quotes with your friends can bring you all closer. And don't forget to check on your friends, they are precious. Without them, your life can lose all meaning.