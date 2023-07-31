Friendship Day 2023: Date, history and significance
Although the special day is commemorated on various dates in different countries, in India, Friendship Day is traditionally observed on the first Sunday of August
Friends breathe energy and vitality into anyone’s life. It’s no surprise that people celebrate Friendship Day with great enthusiasm to honour their buddies. With Friendship Day just around the corner, the remarkable occasion serves as an ode to the cherished associations that bring joy, relief and laughter to people around the globe. Not just this, the day comes as an opportunity to appreciate the significance of friends and the relief they bring to a person’s mental and physical discomforts.
When is Friendship Day in 2023?
Although the special day is commemorated on various dates in different countries, in India, Friendship Day is traditionally observed on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be observed on 6 August.
History of Friendship Day
Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, first proposed celebrating friendships in the 1930s. The day, however, did not gain traction then. The idea proliferated once the United States Congress officially recognised the day in 1935. Years later, in 1958, the World Friendship Crusade further promoted friendship in order to bridge cultural divides. The establishment proposed the idea of a dedicated day to celebrate friendship internationally. The International Friendship Day was designated on July 30 by the United Nations in 2011.
Significance behind Friendship Day
Friendship Day recognises the everlasting impact of significant associations in our lives. True friends alter the course of one’s life and put it on the right trajectory. They stand like a rock during tough circumstances and do everything possible to help out their buddies. This day is an opportunity to cherish memories shared with friends and thank them for being a part of one’s life. It encourages individuals to reach out to old pals, rekindle connections, and make new friends.
Friendship Day celebrations
It is important to note that even though the celebrations for Friendship Day may differ from country to country, the spirit of oneness behind it remains the same. People across the globe exchange heartfelt messages, gifts, and tokens of appreciation to express their affection for their friends. People also tie colourful friendship bands to their friends’ wrists as a symbol of their everlasting bond. Others organise community gatherings, parties, and outings as a dedicated event to spend quality time with friends and create lasting memories.
The purpose of Friendship Day is to reminisce the importance of authentic relationships and encourage meaningful interactions with loved ones. It is to bring home the fact that in a world that is increasingly going digital, there is still no substitute for face-to-face interaction.
also read
WATCH: Dubai Sheikh's 46-feet long customised Hummer H1 is a treat for all car lovers
Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan also has various car museums, including one in Sharjah, dedicated to off-road vehicles.
Norwegian woman, Nepali Sherpa become 'fastest' to climb world's 14 tallest peaks
The duo climbed their last peak in just three months and one day. The previous record was held by Nirmal “Nims” Purja, of three months and five days
Berkeley professor reveals how he accidentally walked on to sets of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer explores the life and achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer and delves into the ethical complexities surrounding the creation of the atomic bomb