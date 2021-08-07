Fried eggs with Fanta?' Netizens puzzled after Surat shop sells bizarre omelette

A video has gone viral after a food blogger recently visited a shop in Surat that sells 'Fanta Omelette' for Rs 250

Amid the busy life between work and family, people usually prefer eating bread and omelette for breakfast which is not just easy to prepare but also tasty. Eggs can be eaten in several ways because of its nutritious value but a video going viral shows a rather unique way of making eggs.

Among the various kinds of breakfast that include bread and eggs, a shop in Gujarat's Surat city sells Fanta Omelette.

Yes, you heard it right! A video has gone viral after a food blogger recently visited a shop in Surat that sells Fanta Omelette for Rs 250. The blogger shared it on his YouTube Channel called India Eat Mania where it shows the process of making the omelette.

In the video, the unique dish is prepared which is a combination of different types of eggs prepared along with a generous splash of the beverage. "Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs," wrote the Twitter user while sharing the video on the microblogging site.

Check the video here:

Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs. pic.twitter.com/EcvoXszmTK — Eesha (she/her) (@Agabaai) August 4, 2021

The video captures the entire process of making the unique omelette. The blogger claims that this shop is very famous in Surat.

Since being shared, the video has collected lakhs of views and various comments. Among the hilarious reactions to the bizarre food video, there were many who reacted saying why someone would mix a cold drink in a regular egg dish while others were utterly disgusted with the dish.

Forget him making it, I wanna know what creature ate that abomination later — Yash Shetye (@itsoutrageeyash) August 4, 2021