Fresh wave of floods hits Assam; Brahmaputra and tributaries flow above danger mark; four districts affected

Guwahati: Another wave of floods has hit Assam, inundating four districts and affecting over 12,000 people. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level, an official report said in Guwahati on Sunday.

A total of 676 hectares of farmland in the districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, Golaghat and Sivasagar has also been submerged in the third wave of flood this season, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

No death was reported in the fresh wave of floods, though the previous two waves together had claimed 50 lives, the ASDMA said.

The deluge affected 12,428 people in 48 villages in these four districts. In the worst-affected Dhemaji district, 11,355 are reeling under the impact of the floods, followed by 390 in Biswanath, 350 in Sivasagar and 333 in Golaghat, the report said.

Two relief camps have been set up in Biswanath and Golaghat, it said, adding that at least 525 big, 753 small and 977 poultry were affected by the floods.

According to a Central Water Commission report released on Sunday, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Nimatighat in Jorhat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh Golaghat and Jia Bharali at the NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district.