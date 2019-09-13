Fresh restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after suspected militants snatch rifle from PDP leader's security officer

Jammu: Suspected militants snatched the rifle from a personal security officer (PSO) of a local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting authorities to impose curfew and launch a massive search operation.

PDP Kishtwar district president Sheikh Nasir's PSO was overpowered at his home by some persons who also snatched an AK-47 rifle from him, a senior district officer told PTI.

They escaped from the spot, he said.

Army, police and CRPF cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive search operation to track down the snatchers, he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, A S Rana said curfew has been imposed in the town in the wake of the snatching incident.

This is second weapon snatching incident in Kishtwar this year.

On 8 March, masked assailants barged into the house of PSO Daleep Kumar in Shaheedi Mazar area and snatched from him AK-47 rifle and 90 bullets.