J&K administration issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for devotees visiting Mata Vaishno Devi; check details here

To prevent and control the COVID-19 spread, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued fresh guidelines for pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The state executive committee took up this decision during a review meeting regarding the current situation in the union territory.

Post the meeting, the committee announced that pilgrims must carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test along with them while visiting the shrine. Also, the test should not be older than 72 hours.

“Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory. Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms," the order stated. Further in the order, it is mentioned that there will be strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour or SOPs which must be followed at all times.

Reports also suggest that these revised guidelines have been issued after observing an uneven trend in the coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir. As per recent updates, a total of 108 fresh cases were recorded yesterday, with 21 new cases in Jammu and 87 fresh cases in Kashmir.

With this, the tally has risen to 3,31, 494 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,429 overall.

Check fresh guidelines here:

-Tourists should show a valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test which is not older than 72 hours of arrival

-As per COVID-19 SOPs, the premises of the shrine must be properly sanitised

- Along with Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be followed by all

- Those tourists who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms will be allowed to visit the shrine

People visiting the shrine should note that there is no specific time in a year to visit Vaishno Devi. There is also an app where devotees can access the live darshan.