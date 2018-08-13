You are here:
French tourist found murdered in irrigation channel in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur; suspected lover confesses to crime

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 13:43:24 IST

Thanjavur: A 50-year old French tourist was found murdered in a village in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district and a local acquaintance arrested for allegedly killing him, police said on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters

The killing came to light on Sunday after the half-burnt body of M Pierre Boutier wrapped in a gunny bag was found in an irrigation channel.

Police arrested 29-year-old Thirumurugan, a resident of Avikkottai village in the district, on the charge of killing the French national whom he had befriended during a visit to Mahabalipuram recently. According to police, Thirumurugan, who surrendered on his own on Sunday, "confessed" to the crime.

The two were allegedly in a homosexual relationship and Boutier had come to Avikottai on 5 August on an invitation by Thirumurugan. Some days ago, when both were consuming liquor an argument broke out and Thirumurugan allegedly attacked the Frenchman, killing him on the spot. He subsequently attempted to burn the body and wrapped it in a gunny bag and dumped it into the Ullikottai irrigation channel, police said.

On being informed by the locals, police recovered the body and also found Boutier's passport.


