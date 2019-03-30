Franco Mulakkal's close aide, Father Anthony arrested after ED recovers unaccounted cash at his residence

Jalandhar: Father Anthony, an alleged close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mulakkal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest by the ED reportedly comes after unaccounted cash was recovered from his residence in Partappura near Jalandhar.

According to reports, Father Anthony has not produced any proof accounting for the seized cash. Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016 and is currently out on bail.

On 17 March, Sister Lucy Kalappura, one of the nuns who had participated in the protest against Mulakkal, received fresh show cause notice from Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on 12 March. As per the notice, she has to give an explanation before 16 April. The 18-page letter, written by Superior General Ann Joseph, states that she has "prima facie violated vow of obedience".

Alleging that the replies given so far are not adequate and satisfactory, the letter said, “His/her rights about marriage and family are conditioned by the obligations undertaken by that marriage. He/she cannot simply argue based on the fundamental human rights that I have the right and freedom to share my love and life with anyone of my choice".

The letter has also accused Kalappura of not paying salary to the congregation since December 2017. It claims that she was enjoying the fruits of FCC membership like free food and accommodation and has also stated that she can leave the congregation if she wished to do so.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.