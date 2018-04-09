Four years of Modi government: BJP plans grand celebrations; Gadkari, Goel, Irani-led committee to spearhead effort

The BJP government will complete four years in power this year. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken some major decisions and undertaken some massive initiatives.

Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India on 26 May, 2014, along with a small group of his Council of Ministers.

To mark the upcoming fourth anniversary, the party has planned a grand celebration, according to The New Indian Express. Modi will address rallies highlighting the achievements of his government in the last four years. The party will also hold rallies in many states and sources told the newspaper that the campaign will start off in one of the poll-bound states like Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh.

A committee comprising senior Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goel, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani has been formed to overlook the celebrations, the report said.

The theme of the celebration will mainly be the pro-poor initiatives of the government like Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. The achievements will be highlighted on various social media platforms and a booklet detailing them will be released too.

On Sunday, Modi had tweeted asking for success stories of the Mudra Yojana, saying that he would meet some of the people who share these stories. The Mudra Yojana encourages entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

Dear friends on social media, do share with me success stories of Mudra Yojana that you know about. I would love to meet some of the friends from the world of social media who share these stories! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2018

For the third year anniversary, the BJP had planned a grand 'Modifest', a festival celebrating the government's achievements, across the country to mark their three years in power.

The imposing gala, spread across 900 cities, was held between 26 May and 15 June, and saw the Narendra Modi government celebrate its achievements since 2014.

After completing two years in office, BJP had called the celebrations as 'Vikas Parv' or development festival. In May 2016, the party had planned celebrations and the main aim was "to inform people about the various pro-people work done by Modi". The second anniversary celebration went on for 14 days.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had hosted a part of the mega show, which was held at New Delhi's India Gate. Apart from Bachchan, actors Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi had also attended the event.

For its first anniversary, the party organised 250 rallies, 500 press conferences and a mega rally which was addressed by Modi himself, according to The Indian Express.

A 'Jan Kalyan Parv' was held under BJP chief Amit Shah's leadership as well. The programmes ran between 26 May, 2015 and lasted till 31 May. The government also included exhibitions to showcase its achievements as celebrities took part in the events in big cities to spread the message of "Swachh Bharat" mission and "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".