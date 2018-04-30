You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Four-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Kendrapara district, 45-year-old accused arrested after five days

India Kritvi Paliwal Apr 30, 2018 14:26:33 IST

Kendrapara (Odisha): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Barunadiha village in Kendrapara district of Odisha, the police said on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Though the girl was sexually assaulted by one Ranjan Nayak of the same village on 24 April, the matter came to light on Sunday when her father lodged a complaint, they said. On the basis of the FIR filed by the girl's father, police arrested Nayak on Sunday evening. Steps were taken for conducting medical examinations of the girl and the accused, they said.

Odisha has been witnessing a series of rape of minor girls in different areas including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts. The issue had also rocked the state Assembly recently with opposition the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) creating ruckus and stalling proceedings.

Meanwhile, a 6-year-old rape victim of Salepur in Cuttack district died at the hospital on Sunday after battling for life for eight days, the police said.


Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 14:26 PM

Also See






IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders look to get back to winning ways



Top Stories




Cricket Scores