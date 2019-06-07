Four terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in encounter with security forces, search operation underway

Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Lassipora area of Pulwama district on Friday morning. Three AK series rifles were recovered from the operation site and a search operation is underway.

An exchange of fire took place between the militants and the terrorists late on Thursday night and the area was cordoned off.

However, according to reports, two Special Police Officer (SPOs) who went missing have not yet reported back to the District Police Lines in Pulwama and the matter is being investigated.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists shot dead a territorial army Jawan Manzoor Ahmad Beg in Sadoora village of the Anantnag district who was home for Eid, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

