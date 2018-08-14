Four Rohingya refugees arrested in Hyderabad for illegally procuring Aadhaar, Voter ID cards

Hyderabad: Four Rohingyas including a woman on Tuesday were arrested for allegedly illegally procuring Aadhaar and Voter ID cards by making false representation of being Indian nationals, police said.

The four Myanmar nationals had migrated to Hyderabad as refugees around five years back and enrolled with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), they said.

Two locals helped them procure Aadhaar cards, Voter ID cards by providing false declaration of their residential proof, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

A city resident Mohammed Bin Omer was also arrested. A police team seized UNHCR cards besides Voter ID and Aadhaar cards (which the accused procured by suppressing their identities as Rohingya refugees of Myanmar) from the possession of the accused and they are being produced before a local court, the Commissioner said.

Hyderabad is home to an estimated 3,500-4,000 Rohingyas, who reside in camps in different parts of the city.