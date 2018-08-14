You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Four Rohingya refugees arrested in Hyderabad for illegally procuring Aadhaar, Voter ID cards

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 19:22:51 IST

Hyderabad: Four Rohingyas including a woman on Tuesday were arrested for allegedly illegally procuring Aadhaar and Voter ID cards by making false representation of being Indian nationals, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The four Myanmar nationals had migrated to Hyderabad as refugees around five years back and enrolled with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), they said.

Two locals helped them procure Aadhaar cards, Voter ID cards by providing false declaration of their residential proof, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

A city resident Mohammed Bin Omer was also arrested. A police team seized UNHCR cards besides Voter ID and Aadhaar cards (which the accused procured by suppressing their identities as Rohingya refugees of Myanmar) from the possession of the accused and they are being produced before a local court, the Commissioner said.

Hyderabad is home to an estimated 3,500-4,000 Rohingyas, who reside in camps in different parts of the city.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 19:22 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores