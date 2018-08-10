Four policemen suspended, six home guards discharged for death of undertrial prisoner in Assam's Kamrup district

Guwahati: Four policemen were suspended and six home guards discharged from service in connection with the death of an undertrial who had allegedly escaped from police custody and was found hanging from a tree near Panikhaiti outpost, the police said on Friday.

The action against the policemen and home guards of Panikhaiti outpost in Kamrup metropolitan district in Assam was taken on Thursday with immediate effect, they said. Guwahati City Commissioner of Police Hiren Nath suspended the four policemen of Panikhaiti outpost where the incident had occurred in the night of 7 August, a police spokesman said.

Kamrup metropolitan district magistrate has already ordered an enquiry on 8 August and directed the Circle Officer, Chandrapur Revenue Circle, Pallab Jyoti Nath to find out the circumstances leading to the death of the 23-year old prisoner.

Nath has been directed to submit his report within 15 days for submission to the National Human Rights Commission and Assam Human Rights Commission, mandatory for the death of any undertrial prisoner.

Chandan Bharali was arrested on 7 August for allegedly harassing a girl on social media and was taken to Panikhaiti outpost after being remanded to police custody for three days by the chief judicial magistrate. The accused was found missing the same night and the police claimed that he had escaped with his handcuffs on. A search was launched and he was found hanging from a tree in a jungle, about 150 metres away from the Panikhaiti outpost, the police said.