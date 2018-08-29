Four policemen killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. While two policemen died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, said police officials.

Two of the policemen were identified as Javaid Ahmad and Muhammad Iqbal, reported Greater Kashmir. The militants reportedly opened fire on an escort party of the DSP headquarters Shopian in Arahama area.

Police officials said the weapons of the policemen were missing and police have launched a manhunt for the militants.

The incident comes hours after two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Altaf Kachru, one of the oldest Hizbul Mujahideen militants operating in the Kashmir Valley was killed in the operation. He was involved in many cases including the killing of policemen. The second militant was yet to be identified.

