Four persons killed, seven injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Four people were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh since Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Two persons were killed after they were hit by a speeding car in Omkareshwar in Khandwa district last evening, they said, adding five others were injured in the accident.

Omkareshwar Police Station in-charge R S Bhadoriya said the car hit four people sitting under a tree near Mortakka village located off the Indore-Ichhapur road, about 60 km from Khandwa.

Two of them, Pratap (45) and Tarachand Sahu (50), were seriously injured and died on their way to a hospital, he said.

The two others and three people travelling in the car were injured and admitted to a hospital at Sanawad town, the police officer added.

In the second mishap, two persons were killed after their car rammed into a tree on Ratibad-Sehore road in the outskirts of Bhopal in the wee hours of Monday, an official said. Ratibad Police Station in-charge Ghanshyam Dangi said one of them was identified as Sagar Sharma (25), while the other deceased remains unidentified till now.

Two other car occupants were injured and undergoing treatment in a local hospital, Dangi said.